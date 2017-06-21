She Didn't Answer 33 Of His Calls And He Still Asked 'Uyangithanda Na?' On National TV

Tats Nkonzo is the host of the show.

We think it's safe to declare Tuesday as the day of "Uyangithanda Na?" Especially after the most recent episode of the show which aired on June 20.

The show aims to help singletons connect with their crush and is the brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions.

The pursuer and their crushee are taken on a date where they get to ask the question, do you love me?

The reality show was trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning with over 4 000 tweeters poking fun at Nhlanhla, the day's pursuer, for his pick-up lines and his never-say-die attitude.

During the show, Nhlanhla said his crush, Koketso, had blocked him on WhatsApp and ignored his 35 calls to her.

Tweeters then trolled him for not getting the hint before embarrassing himself on national TV.

After being rejected, Nhlanhla walked out of the date leaving Koketso to dine by herself. And dine she did.

As if matters were not awkward enough, Koketso happens to be Nhlanhla's boss. Sjoe!

Here are some of the funniest tweets we have seen:

This girl is brave AF.. First of all, she stayed behind to finish her meal after rejecting the dude! 😅😅 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/0mrXfp23Cb — Moila M (@MapzDRS) June 20, 2017

As if 35 missed calls and being blocked on whatsapp isn't enough, this man still wants to embarrass himself on National TV?! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Wj1Dpv32Im — A U B R E Y ⭕ (@kingAubz) June 20, 2017

Like I am here for the tweets Koketso was on the show for the Chicken 🍗 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/HQRRaHhCyy — Jimmy Phyngaz (@phyngaz69) June 21, 2017

