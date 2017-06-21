There's A New SA Talent Awards -- And This Time You Get To Choose

Thanks to Mzansi Magic, South Africa now has its own viewers' choice awards show aimed at celebrating the very best of local talent.

Launched on Tuesday, the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) have been scheduled to take place come August 26 hosted by media personality, Bonang Matheba.

The show will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic.

In a media statement, Reneilwe Sema, the M-Net director of local entertainment, said the voting lines are open for fans to root for their favourites in the 10 categories.

"Voting can be done via WeChat, SMS and USSD. Viewers can vote for free on WeChat by following the Mzansi Magic official account, MzansiMagicTV, and clicking on the menu option 'DMVCA'. Voting can also be done by sending an SMS to 39201 with the artist's short code. Each SMS costs R1.50. You can also dial *120*33033# on your mobile to vote via USSD," Sema said.

These are the nominees for the inaugural instalment of the awards:

Song of The Year

A. Musa ft Robbie Malinga – Mthande

B. Black Motion – Imali

C. Bhizer ft Busiswa, SC Gorna, Bhepepe – Gobisiqolo

D. OkMalumKoolKat – Gqi

E. Prince Kaybee – Charlotte

TV Presenter

A. Robert Marawa

B. Pearl Modiadie

C. Phat Joe

D. Bonang Matheba

E. Thembisa Mdoda

Comedian

A. Skhumba

B. Summary

C. Celeste Ntuli

D. Tumi Morake

E. Mashabela

Rising Star

A. Amanda Black

B. Zamani Mbatha

C. Michelle Mosalakae

D. Sjava

E. Andile Phehlukwayo

Radio Personality

A. T-Bose

B. Tbo Touch

C. Anele Mdoda

D. Sgqemeza

E. Ba2cada

Actor

A. Ntokozo Dlamini

B. Warren Masemola

C. Siyabonga Thwala

D. Sello Maake Ka - Ncube

E. Themba Ndaba

Actress

A. Vatiswa Ndara

B. Thuso Mbedu

C. Masasa Mbangeni

D. Lorcia Cooper

E. Dawn Thandeka King

Music Artist or Group

A. Lebo Sekgobela

B. Black Motion

C. AKA

D. Cassper Nyovest

E. Kwesta

DJ

A. Black Coffee

B. DJ Zinhle

C. Prince Kaybee

D. DJ Shimza

E. Tira

Sports Personality

A. Caster Semenya

B. Wayde van Niekerk

C. Kagiso Rabada

D. Keagan Dolly

E. Akani Simbine

We are here for this project and definitely cannot wait for the night's celebration of South African artists.

Viva Mzansi Magic!