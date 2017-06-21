By now we know there might be a little bit of truth in the phrase, diamonds are a girl's best friend which is why were are freaking out with excitement just from watching Kiernan Forbes "shop" for one.

The rapper, known popularly by his stage name, AKA, posted an Instagram story with Diamond Source as his location fueling the suspicion that he was gearing up to pop the question to his girlfriend and media personality, Bonang Matheba.

In the series of videos, Forbes is taken through diamond characteristics by what seems to be a sales consultant at the Parktown store.

We guess we will have to wait and see if Supa Mega is shopping for Queen B It is, Afterall, Matheba's birthday on June 25.