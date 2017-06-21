We're Absolutely Rooting For Tyra Banks' Smizing 1-Year-Old Son

If there's one thing Tyra Banks knows in this world it's smizing.

So, it's no surprise that she passed on her greatest contribution to our culture ― besides the iconic "I was rooting for you" GIF ― to her offspring, who might just out-model his mom one day.

Banks shared a photo of her 16-month-old son, York, on social media Sunday to celebrate Father's Day. The supermodel welcomed her first child with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, who regularly appeared on "Americas Next Top Model," via surrogacy in January 2016.

"To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too," she wrote in the caption. "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!"