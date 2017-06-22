Babes Wodumo May Still Head To LA For The BET Awards -- If Someone Signs The Documents On Time

We are totally gutted that Babes Wodumo may not be able to walk the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards' red carpet come Sunday, June 25.

According to a Sunday Tribune report published on IOL, Babes' team could not get her the necessary travel documents on time.

Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, is nominated for the Best International Act: Africa, alongside AKA and Nasty C at the awards ceremony which takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Melody Mhlongo, of West Ink Records, told Drum Magazine that her team was still working on securing an interview between Babes and officials at the US Embassy for her to receive her visa.

Tweeters have since called on Babes, who is seemingly the only nominee not in Los Angeles yet, to take her career more seriously. They did not hold back on criticism of her management team.

Please tell me Babes has a visa to go to the BETs, guys. I've had a tough week, I don't need this extra drama pic.twitter.com/XibW7HqiY5 June 22, 2017

My thoughts on Babes, summarised pic.twitter.com/AYDeXx0YJ3 — Queen Makeda (@JustVuyi) June 22, 2017

I still say Tira is the guy to grow Babes — Noni (@NoniMsi) June 22, 2017

Babes Wodumo couldn't get a US visa? Her team is failing her! Ningabi nomona pha eDirco, anim'zameni uBabes bandla. Ewu... — Sebenzile Nkambule (@SebeNkambule) June 22, 2017

Babes is still a child & new in the industry. She's clueless. The team is to blame!! — Nothando Tembe (@NothandoTembe) June 22, 2017

Remember how this wrong link for BET votes stayed up on Babes Wodumo page for days. Where was her PR/mangement person? pic.twitter.com/cfTU0flAlz — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 22, 2017

Dear @BABESWODUMO



You're a big brand now and professionalism is needed.Get yourself a PR management team.Don't mix business with pleasure. — Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) June 22, 2017

@BABESWODUMO needs to rethink about his music career under the leadership of West Ink management. — LA-SHORT (@No1Lashort) June 22, 2017

At this point, it seems we have to take Mampintsha's word when he told Drum that: "It's not that she is not going, we are still trying. Even yesterday we were working on it, we didn't sleep".

He added: "But it's the issue of getting someone to sign and we are [being] sent from one person to the next".

We wait with bated breaths and crossed fingers for a positive outcome.