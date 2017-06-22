All Sections
    Babes Wodumo May Still Head To LA For The BET Awards -- If Someone Signs The Documents On Time

    It's all just a mess. But we cross fingers for a happy ending.

    22/06/2017 13:01 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago
    Jackie Clausen/Getty Images
    Musicians Babes Wodumo and Nasty C.

    We are totally gutted that Babes Wodumo may not be able to walk the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards' red carpet come Sunday, June 25.

    According to a Sunday Tribune report published on IOL, Babes' team could not get her the necessary travel documents on time.

    Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, is nominated for the Best International Act: Africa, alongside AKA and Nasty C at the awards ceremony which takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Melody Mhlongo, of West Ink Records, told Drum Magazine that her team was still working on securing an interview between Babes and officials at the US Embassy for her to receive her visa.

    Tweeters have since called on Babes, who is seemingly the only nominee not in Los Angeles yet, to take her career more seriously. They did not hold back on criticism of her management team.

    At this point, it seems we have to take Mampintsha's word when he told Drum that: "It's not that she is not going, we are still trying. Even yesterday we were working on it, we didn't sleep".

    He added: "But it's the issue of getting someone to sign and we are [being] sent from one person to the next".

    We wait with bated breaths and crossed fingers for a positive outcome.

