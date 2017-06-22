Best Of HuffPost On 22 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Will Baleka Mbete wear the hat of the speaker of the National Assembly or of an ANC MP when she decides on the Secret Ballot matter? Only time will tell. All eyes will be on Mbete -- an analysis by Ferial Haffajee. Read here.

2. Yes, the ConCourt ruled that Baleka Mbete, as the speaker of Parliament, gets to make the final decision on whether there should be a secret ballot or not, but whether she will allow it remains to be seen. Even though the speaker previously said she was not averse to a secret vote, HuffPost SA editor-in-chief Pieter Du Toit reckons she just won't do it. Read here.

3. South Africa's favourite frenemies are at it again. While many of us were still taking in the beautifully written and delivered judgment by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula were at each other's throats -- without actually mentioning each other's names. Read all about their cold twar.

4. Nasty C is living it up in LA, shooting music videos with French Montana as he awaits the upcoming Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards this weekend. Fellow KwaZulu-Natal artist, Babes Wodumo, received quite the send-off with the rapper last week but turns out her management team failed to get her visa documents sorted out. Will she go or won't she? We'll find out soon enough. Read the saga here.

5. The decision to hold a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma may be back in the hands of National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, but it is clear South Africa's Constitutional Court wants her to favour the interests of good governance over the interests of the ANC. Read the analysis by Amil Umraw.

6. Ahead of today's ruling, Bantu Holomisa told HuffPo SA that some members of the ANC are so fed-up with President Jacob Zuma, that they would risk their jobs and vote against him in a no-confidence vote -- even if it was not held in secret. Do you agree? Read more of what he told us.

7. For our "Pick One" series, rapper Swizwe "Reason" Moeketsi, lets us in on whether he would rather wear a romper or leggings, makes the oh-so-difficult choice between Kanye and Jay Z and tells us exactly how he prefers his pizza. See his picks here.

8. Is targeting sugar sweetened beverages with a tax really going to solve the obesity problem? We may be picking nothing but an ineffective scapegoat when it comes to health in SA, says Senior Programme Manager at this Wits Health Consortium, Richard Chawana. Read his blog.

9. It's rough out here for some men. While some people might dismiss it as crazy and even careless and wonder who would fall for it, insecurities about penis size are real, and moneymakers prey well on insecurities. Zongile Nhlapho takes a look the often talked about but not really understood topic of penis enlargement.