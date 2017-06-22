Here's The Gist Of What Zuma Said On Nucelar And State Capture In Parliament On Thursday

President Jacob Zuma was grilled in Parliament on Thursday about issues affecting the country including the economy and state capture.

He highlighted the need for the implementation of pro-growth measures and supported Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane's controversial amendments to the Mining Charter.

Zuma also said the authenticity of leaked emails from within the Gupta business empire needs to be investigated.

Here is what the president said on the economy and on state capture.

The economy

Zuma said South Africa is part of global crisis where countries across the world are struggling with growth in their economy.

To combat the country's recent downgrades and technical recession, Zuma said government's top priority is fast-tracking the implementation of pro-growth measures. He also made reference to the need to implement the nine-point-plan.

"We are also improving our exports to the rest of the continent and reclaiming parts of the domestic market," Zuma said.

He highlighted four fixes. These are:

Boosting the rate of investment in the economy; Boosting investment in infrastructure; Speeding up competition in the economy; and Speeding up efforts to ensure policy certainty.

Zuma stood by Zwane's amendments to the Mining Charter, saying it conforms to government's mandate to "ignite the economy".

"It cannot be an action that will bring mining down. I believe it will bring about change in mining, its production and ownership."

State capture

Answering questions about the judicial commission of inquiry and state capture, Zuma said law enforcement agencies must be afforded space to deal with the matter as they deem fit and in terms of the law.

Speaking about the Gupta email leaks, he said the judicial commission of inquiry will investigate the allegations set out in the media.

"I don't know where they (the emails) come from or how authentic they. They have never been tested by any institutions. We have taken a decision to establish the judicial commission of inquiry and the emails will be part of that. Then we will be able to speak about the emails," Zuma said.