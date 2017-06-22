Julius Malema And Fikile Mbalula Are Subtweeting Each Other And It's So Spicy

Everybody loves a good subtweet, that's why social media users came up with the word in the first place.

So when two of our favourite frenemies subtweet each other, of course, people will notice and have something to say about it.

The police minister, Fikile Mbalula, tweeted on the secret ballot ruling by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, saying he didn't understand why the opposition was clapping for it.

Many clapped hands, I'm lost as to the victory they celebrate over #SecretBallot. They lost the case of wanting court to instruct Speaker — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

The #SecretBallot ruling vindicates our democracy. It supports separation of powers doctrine. The ANC is morally boosted by this decision. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

Let's not forget that CJ Mogoeng's own appointment by president was close to being subjected to Vote of No Confidence. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

According to Mbalula, these were the issues the speaker and the ANC NEC needed to be clarified:

ANC NEC & Speaker Mbete said:

1)ANC not averse to secret ballot

2)ANC not scared of secret ballot

3)ANC needed legal understanding of law — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

The police minister said he did not understand why the opposition clapped for the awarding of costs. Mogoeng said the President and the Speaker of the National Assembly would have to pay for the legal costs of the opposition.

U can't lose substantive issues that led u to go to court but celebrate Costa award.It tells us of ideological bankruptcy of the worst kind. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

He said the quick summary of what Mogoeng was saying was this: that he wouldn't get involved but instead give advice.

The Mogoeng clarity in summary was;



"madoda andigingeni but here is my advise..."



Now we all have clarity and ANC will defeat any motion — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

Mbalula said however that the ANC welcomed the ruling.

Enter Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Malema did not tag Mbalula but his words were clearly directed at the minister. Malema took a shot at Mbalula, saying the opposition lost and had nothing to celebrate.

If you think you won, why do you sound so disgruntled. The whole minister left his duties to justify that Parliment won a case — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 22, 2017

He then jabbed Mbalula, saying he was tweeting but likely hadn't even read the papers submitted or the judgment itself.

One thing I know is that this Minister did not read the court papers and will not read this judgment but he's busy tweeting about it, hai — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 22, 2017

Then he went for the jugular, calling Mbete Mbalula's drinking partner.

Your drinking mate Baleka said she doesn't have discretion to grant secrete ballot. We said she does & the court agreed with us Minister — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 22, 2017

And so it was that Mbalula made it known that he knew Malema was speaking about him, responding directly to the drinking partner reference.

I don't know where drinking fits in. Last time I checked you were my drinking partner. Some amongst us wanted the Speaker to be forced. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 22, 2017

The police minister ended it with saying he didn't see anything odd about him commenting on a matter that affects MPs.

We're watching this developing story like...