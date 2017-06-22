All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Julius Malema And Fikile Mbalula Are Subtweeting Each Other And It's So Spicy

    We all love a good cold-twar.

    22/06/2017 13:41 SAST | Updated 44 minutes ago
    Everybody loves a good subtweet, that's why social media users came up with the word in the first place.

    So when two of our favourite frenemies subtweet each other, of course, people will notice and have something to say about it.

    The police minister, Fikile Mbalula, tweeted on the secret ballot ruling by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, saying he didn't understand why the opposition was clapping for it.

    According to Mbalula, these were the issues the speaker and the ANC NEC needed to be clarified:

    The police minister said he did not understand why the opposition clapped for the awarding of costs. Mogoeng said the President and the Speaker of the National Assembly would have to pay for the legal costs of the opposition.

    He said the quick summary of what Mogoeng was saying was this: that he wouldn't get involved but instead give advice.

    Mbalula said however that the ANC welcomed the ruling.

    Enter Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Malema did not tag Mbalula but his words were clearly directed at the minister. Malema took a shot at Mbalula, saying the opposition lost and had nothing to celebrate.

    He then jabbed Mbalula, saying he was tweeting but likely hadn't even read the papers submitted or the judgment itself.

    Then he went for the jugular, calling Mbete Mbalula's drinking partner.

    And so it was that Mbalula made it known that he knew Malema was speaking about him, responding directly to the drinking partner reference.

    The police minister ended it with saying he didn't see anything odd about him commenting on a matter that affects MPs.

    We're watching this developing story like...

