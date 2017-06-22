People On Social Media Had So Much Fun Reacting To The Secret Ballot Ruling, We Just Had To Share

The Constitutional Court has made its decision that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete was wrong to say that a secret ballot was not allowed in Parliament for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
South Africans sat on the edge of their seats waiting for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to read through his beautifully written judgment and give us the verdict.
Everyone waiting for the #SecretBallot judgment like. pic.twitter.com/fLk1hEL1Js— HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) June 22, 2017
After expressing the importance of accountability and ensuring that all actions are in favour of "the people" who elected leaders, Mogoeng eventually let the country know that it was up to Mbete, to decide on whether it should be carried out.
These are some of the funniest responses to the judgment.
1. Ranjeni Munusamy
Baleka on hearing she has to decide now. #SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/fbdLVZ3FYZ
2. Tumi Sole
#countryDuty#SecretBallot #SecretBallotJudgement— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 22, 2017
ANC members leaving the Con Court earlier pic.twitter.com/3DMH6LgdOi
3. Gugulethu Mhlungu
Mogoeng says now that Speaker knows that she has the power, she has "latitude" to allow #secretballot but cannot order her to do so pic.twitter.com/um8pSfqPjh— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) June 22, 2017
4. Justice Malala
"So he wants me to stab JZ in the back?" #SecretBallot #Mogoeng #SecretBallotJudgement pic.twitter.com/vb6BVioyqe— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) June 22, 2017
5. MJ
#SecretBallot raise your hand if you believe Mogoeng Mogoeng is an embodiment of leadership 👌 pic.twitter.com/DUveLy4eff— MJ (@Marcellomj) June 22, 2017
6. Jacques Maree
Mogoeng Mogoeng dealing with the ANC's feeble attempts.#SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/F2mDPzzSKk— Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) June 22, 2017
7. Mbali
8. Sive
Well, the #ZumaQandA will be interesting after that #SecretBallot ruling pic.twitter.com/GJPG1vdn7g— Sive (@SivePhandle) June 22, 2017
9. Mo'Fresh
BALEKA MBETE currently trying to figure out how to escape #SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/Rmyh9IrCiy— MO'FRESH (@IamMoFresh) June 22, 2017
10. Auma🎀
#SecretBallot CJ Mogoeng to NA, with costs😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OQXuNRz3JT— Auma🎀 (@aumzan) June 22, 2017
11. XhosaEmpress 👑
Baleka Mbethe to the #SecretBallot : pic.twitter.com/0r9dax1sLt— XhosaEmpress 👑 (@EbongaNdeya) June 22, 2017
12. Motsei Seopa
"So what u gon do beyps?" #SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/9ZAJRMj5bc— Motsei Seopa (@motsei_seopa) June 22, 2017
13. Simphiwe Ntenteza
@ANCYLhq , MKVA @ANCWomensLeague , "make sure Baleka Mbete is on your top 6/8 list..siyezwana?" #SecretBallot #ConCourt pic.twitter.com/d9NDtONAh9— Simphiwe Ntenteza (@ntentesas) June 22, 2017