People On Social Media Had So Much Fun Reacting To The Secret Ballot Ruling, We Just Had To Share

South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gestures as he makes a ruling at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa ,June 22,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Constitutional Court has made its decision that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete was wrong to say that a secret ballot was not allowed in Parliament for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Read: Secret Ballot: Which Hat Will Baleka Mbete Wear, Party Or Country?

South Africans sat on the edge of their seats waiting for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to read through his beautifully written judgment and give us the verdict.

After expressing the importance of accountability and ensuring that all actions are in favour of "the people" who elected leaders, Mogoeng eventually let the country know that it was up to Mbete, to decide on whether it should be carried out.

Read: ConCourt Sets Aside Mbete's Decision That Speaker Cannot Rule On Secret Ballot

These are some of the funniest responses to the judgment.