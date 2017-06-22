SABC1 Repeated A Previous Episode Of Uzalo And People Are Not Coping

According to soapie teasers, Wednesday was supposed to have been the day Uzalo fans find out how far the beef between Mondli and Qabanga would go.

Thanks to SABC1, viewers now have no idea what happened when Zekhethelo confronted Mxolisi for betraying her father, Nkunzi.

On Wednesday, SABC1 repeated a previous episode of the soapie, produced by AK films, leaving viewers with all sorts of mixed feelings.

Viewers took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express disappointment following the repeat.

We think these tweeters have a point:

1. This woman, who's found a silver lining in the whole thing:

Now I have n excuse of not paying. Chineke.

Go to hell with ur TV lic... Haibo. #Uzalo #TvLicence pic.twitter.com/rfm8CoaHKX June 22, 2017

2. Flick was touched that the public broadcaster did not see anything wrong with what happened:

#Uzalo 15min gone

Was someone High on Weed or sleeping on the Job



And no apologies — Flick Madd Thug® (@mr_flick_thug97) June 22, 2017

3. Baba just wanted the soccer:

#Uzalo sabc sucks!! Firstly, no Confed Cup. Now, we are forced to watch repeats and they expect us to pay for TV licences!! Bayanda stru!! pic.twitter.com/K05RxIpKFN — Baba ka Mbalie (@spree1982) June 21, 2017

4. This one just doesn't care:

Usually I don't watch it today just came back and join family on couch,

💣 Boom 💥

Suddenly everyone is yelling, nywee nywee repeat 🔁 #Uzalo — MaYne Khalin (@MaYneKhalin) June 21, 2017

5. No explanation? How?

@Uzalo_SABC1 So you aired #uzalolwayizolo first for us who did not watch yesterday #uzalo — Jabulile Ndlovu (@ndlovu_jabulile) June 21, 2017

SABC1 subsequently played the day's correct episode after the repeat, but in case you changed the channel halfway through the repeat episode, here's what followed according to TVSA:

Zekhethelo confronts Mxolisi about betraying her father. Nkunzi shares his plan to get out on bail with MaNgcobo. Thobile is pleasantly surprised when Mastermind fetches her, but not so much when he kisses her. Mondli and Qhabanga's cold war gets worse, especially as far as Mondli is concerned.

You're welcome.