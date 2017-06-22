These Are The Routes To Avoid Ahead Of The Metered Taxi Strike

TOPSHOT - A bystander looks on from a bridge as traffic stands still as South African National Taxi Association members take part in a go slow action in Midrand on June 15, 2017, part of a nationwide protest against higher rates for financing their vehicles. The Department of Transport says the taxi strike in Midrand has been called off following an agreement between the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) and SA Taxi Finance Holdings. / AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Gauteng Metered Taxi Operators Committee (GMTCO) on Wednesday notified Gautrain management that it would march to its offices in Midrand to speak to its chief executive.

Management at OR Tambo International Airport sent a press release on Thursday morning saying the group would gather at OR Tambo International and East Rand shopping malls at 9am, when they will march to the Gautrain's head office in Midrand.

Routes expected to be affected include:

The R21 Engen One Stop at O. R. Tambo International Airport;

The R21 at Olifantsfontein Road;

The R21-R24 split;

The R24 at Barbara Road;

The N3 at the Gillooly's interchange;

Eastgate Mall; and

East Rand Mall.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Emma Mamonyane told eNCA on Thursday morning strikers did not approach them in time for permission to march.

"They can't come today to say tomorrow this is what we want to do," she said.

"They were turned down, but we sat down as law enforcement so that we care prepared," she said.

Metered taxis have been increasingly frustrated with the inclusion of Uber and Taxify in South Africa without their consultation saying they felt the apps have taken their jobs.