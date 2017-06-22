We've Complied A Playlist For MPs To Play While They Think About The Possibility Of A Secret Vote

In the wake of the possibility of a secret vote, now vested in the hands of the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, we got to thinking about the kind of music people play when secrets are a big part of their lives.

A number of people have written about secret love, secret agents and secrets that cannot be hidden from the Christian God. Some of these songs serve to empower those in secret relationships to come out and talk about it while others make it known that the secrets will come out one way or the other -- even through divine intervention.

So we compiled some songs that might inspire members of Parliament (MPs) as they think about what a secret relationship with the opposition could be.

1. Your Secret Love - Luther Vandross

2. Diphiri - Zaza

3. Down Low (Nobody Has To Know) - R.Kelly ft Ronald and Ernie Isely

4. Secret Agent Man - Johnny Rivers

5. She Don't Have To Know - John Legend ft Snoop Dogg

6. Secret Lovers - Atlantic Starr

7. Secret - Maroon 5