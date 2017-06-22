When You Come Back From The Social Media Blackout And Realise Other People Were Online

The spirit in which the social media blackout was held will live on.

The inaugural social media blackout was held on Wednesday, June 21. This was the first of many Wednesdays to come, where we the people, stay away from social media in protest. Our goal: To force the big cellphone mobile network service providers in this our land, to drop the prices of data.

On Wednesday, many comrades were steadfast in their protest and stayed away from the main platform of this discussion -- Twitter. But lo and behold, when Thursday came we were sad to find out that our blackout was a top trend on a day we had vowed to shut down social media. The traitors, in all their glory, showed up on the network under various guises. Some declared they would be the guardians of the movement, keeping watch at the gates to see who would betray the movement.

I volunteer to be logged on tomorrow to make sure nobody is on here. I'm your guard. #SocialMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/blo1KabNxd June 20, 2017

I'm just here to see who tweets first ... Helen Zillle? #SocialMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/AREspV8Lsj — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 20, 2017

Look I will be here writing down all those who will be on this App while there is a #SocialMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/owImwFKTNd — Issa Graduate🎓MaK_G (@Da_MaK_G) June 20, 2017

The agents of Country Duty, led by their commander-in-chief, Tumi Sole, claimed to support the movement in principle.

Dear #SocialMediaBlackout



In line with sphithiphithi in Mzansi, we supported you in principle.



We had 2 #countryDuty pic.twitter.com/2eWn5QVl7w — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 21, 2017

#CountryDuty



This isn't selling out. We have a country up for sale so the soldiers on this tag are on urgent watch. pic.twitter.com/vey5lqsPxP — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 21, 2017

There is evidence, however, that it seems some used Country Duty as an excuse for their betrayal.

Let it be known that jokes made by these agents of Country Duty and their other comrades have been noted.

Apparently #socialmediablackout and Cope's mobilization to block Molefe from getting into Eskom gates when he was reinstated ... pic.twitter.com/4U6jxiL7pv — Yusuf Peer (@YusufPeer1) June 21, 2017

#SocialMediaBlackout is trending yet we shouldnt use social media.. pic.twitter.com/AaDeTR9Qjh — collin Meek (@meekcd) June 22, 2017

Tweeps returning from #SocialMediaBlackOut refusing to recognize us because we couldn't stay away 😂😂

We are family. pic.twitter.com/IwYh7iPwkZ — Sivuyise Selikoe (@IAm_Yise) June 22, 2017

It was noted with dismay, that even the police minister, Fikile Mbalula, was part of the sell-out faction. He, too, claimed his participation on social media was for the good of the movement and the country at large.

I'm here on #SocialMediaShutdown protest to keep law and order. We don't want damage to tweets and vandalism in mentions. Watching the TL — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 21, 2017

I can report #SocialMediaBlackout was peaceful, there was no looting and stealing of tweets, no damages on the TL and Mention vandalism. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 21, 2017

The Social Media Blackout movement, however, knows better than to believe this. Even Telkom made an attempt to derail the movement.

The movement is grateful to those who supported and heeded the call. The data prices will fall, bazalwane. And remember, the anti-revolutionaries will always be a part of the struggle towards emancipation.