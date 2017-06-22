All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    When You Come Back From The Social Media Blackout And Realise Other People Were Online

    We shall not be moved.

    22/06/2017 10:51 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
    The spirit in which the social media blackout was held will live on.

    The inaugural social media blackout was held on Wednesday, June 21. This was the first of many Wednesdays to come, where we the people, stay away from social media in protest. Our goal: To force the big cellphone mobile network service providers in this our land, to drop the prices of data.

    On Wednesday, many comrades were steadfast in their protest and stayed away from the main platform of this discussion -- Twitter. But lo and behold, when Thursday came we were sad to find out that our blackout was a top trend on a day we had vowed to shut down social media. The traitors, in all their glory, showed up on the network under various guises. Some declared they would be the guardians of the movement, keeping watch at the gates to see who would betray the movement.

    The agents of Country Duty, led by their commander-in-chief, Tumi Sole, claimed to support the movement in principle.

    There is evidence, however, that it seems some used Country Duty as an excuse for their betrayal.

    Let it be known that jokes made by these agents of Country Duty and their other comrades have been noted.

    It was noted with dismay, that even the police minister, Fikile Mbalula, was part of the sell-out faction. He, too, claimed his participation on social media was for the good of the movement and the country at large.

    The Social Media Blackout movement, however, knows better than to believe this. Even Telkom made an attempt to derail the movement.

    The movement is grateful to those who supported and heeded the call. The data prices will fall, bazalwane. And remember, the anti-revolutionaries will always be a part of the struggle towards emancipation.

    MORE: Entertainment