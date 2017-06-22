Zuma To Face A Grilling In Parliament

President Jacob Zuma is set to face a grilling in Parliament on Thursday, particularly with regards to his friends, the Guptas.

According to The New Age, Zuma will face questions on state capture, South Africa's nuclear build programme and whether he intends stepping down.

Mandlenkosi Galo of the African Independent Congress will reportedly ask Zuma: "Whether, with reference to the nationwide protest marches calling for his resignation, the court application for his impeachment that is set to be heard by the Constitutional Court and the report of the probe sponsored by the SA Council of Churches entitled Unburdening Panel, which alleges that under his leadership South Africa is on the brink of becoming a mafia state, he intends to step down and allow for another leadership to take the reins?"

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will reportedly ask Zuma if government still intends to pursue its nuclear build programme following the Western Cape high court ruling in April this year, that government's attempts to do so thus far were unlawful.

ACPD leader Kenneth Meshoe will reportedly ask whether the allegations of criminality outlined in the State of Capture report by previous public protector, Thuli Madonsela, would be investigated.

According to eNCA, Zuma will also be asked questions on the economy, the junk status downgrade, and will give a report back on the white paper on comprehensive social security.

The six scheduled questions on Thursday are: