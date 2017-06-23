All Sections
    Bonang Is As Excited As We Are That Nomzamo Mbatha Will Co-host The BET Awards With Eva Marcille

    Respect, Queen! Go get them.

    23/06/2017 15:20 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

    When media personality Nomzamo Mbatha took the international stage by storm earlier this month, we should have known she was onto something even bigger.

    Mbatha took to Twitter to announce on Friday morning that she would be co-hosting the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards alongside actress and model, Eva Marcille, come Sunday, June 25.

    She said the news is yet to sink in.

    Media personalities Bonang Matheba and Terry Pheto also took to the social media platform to congratulate Mbatha.

    The 27-year-old has been living it up in LA over the last week attending pre-parties and gala dinners all this while rubbing shoulders with the most.

    Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Rooftop Party ... #preBETAwards

    A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

    Earlier this month, Mbatha was invited to attend the 10th instalment of the Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.

    Also read: These Photos Of Nomzamo Mbatha Living Her Best Life In New York Are Giving Us All The Feels

    We are literally over the moon with excitement for our girl!

