Bonang Is As Excited As We Are That Nomzamo Mbatha Will Co-host The BET Awards With Eva Marcille

When media personality Nomzamo Mbatha took the international stage by storm earlier this month, we should have known she was onto something even bigger.

Mbatha took to Twitter to announce on Friday morning that she would be co-hosting the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards alongside actress and model, Eva Marcille, come Sunday, June 25.

Still hasn't sunk in yet



Proud to Announce that I will be CO-HOSTING The BET AWARDS INTERNATIONAL ceremony, Saturday alongside Eva Marcille — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) June 23, 2017

She said the news is yet to sink in.

Media personalities Bonang Matheba and Terry Pheto also took to the social media platform to congratulate Mbatha.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) June 23, 2017

The 27-year-old has been living it up in LA over the last week attending pre-parties and gala dinners all this while rubbing shoulders with the most.

Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Rooftop Party ... #preBETAwards A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

My family has arrived!!! Let's rock and roll 🤗🤗👐🏽 https://t.co/ddyc3DfECI — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) June 23, 2017

Earlier this month, Mbatha was invited to attend the 10th instalment of the Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.

Also read: These Photos Of Nomzamo Mbatha Living Her Best Life In New York Are Giving Us All The Feels

We are literally over the moon with excitement for our girl!