Here's The New Eskom Interim Board

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown unveiled part of a new interim Eskom board on Friday.

The new members are Pulane Molokwane, Simphiwe Dingaan, Banothile Makhubela and Sathiaseelan Gounden.

Brown said on Friday there should be 15 members on the board. On Friday she appointed four new interim members, bringing the total to nine. The rest of the board would be appointed and taken to Parliament "in the next cycle", the minister said.

Brown is on a mission to show she is in charge at Eskom since the public outcry at the Eskom board attempt so firstly give former CEO Brian Molefe a hefty R30 million early pension payout and then to attempt his brief return as chief executive.

Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane resigned earlier this month in anger at Brown, according to reports. Ngubane has been under the spotlight since former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her 'State of Capture' report implicating him in alleged improper dealings. Ngubane has been mentioned in the Gupta email leaks twice thus far. Johnny Dladla was appointing acting chief executive of Eskom.

Acting board chair Zethembe Khoza was last week made interim chairperson after Ngubane's resignation, and was reappointed by the minister along with Pat Naidoo and Giovanni Leonard.

Eskom CFO Anoj Singh remains and is the other board member.

Eskom's previous acting CEO Matshela Koko was suspended earlier this year after allegations of a possible conflict of interest involving his stepdaughter‚ who was a director of a company that allegedly scored R1 billion in business from the parastatal.