Jimmy Nevis: Is Singing A Different Tune With His Soon-To-Launch Fashion Label, York Yard

Pop singer and one of the best-dressed stage performers, Jimmy Nevis, is launching his fashion label, York Yard. The avid supporter of local brands (he only wears SA designers on stage and the red carpet) doesn't only want to share his work, but is using his influence to launch the fashion of four other young designers.

Nevis says: "I envisioned so many things for my career and fashion was one of the bigger dreams." He says York Yard was a two-year process from learning about the industry and researching designs to what his followers will see at the pop-up store in Cape Town. "York Yard is all about being comfortable in what you're wearing; think prêt-à-porter sports luxe dripping with South African influences.

"I want it to symbolise all that is beautiful, mystical and incredible about South Africa, and to instil a sense of patriotism in all who wear the garments."

#YORKYARD!!!! We launch our pop up store on 1 July 2017 at Canal Walk. To stand a chance to win X2 tickets to the launch, you have to be following the @YORKYARD account. More deets on the competition coming next week. A post shared by Jimmy Nevis (@jimmynevis) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

The York Yard range will include a plus-size collection.

The pop-up store will be open between 1 and 16 July at Canal Walk in Cape Town and will be available online from 18 July. Follow him on Instagram.

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.