Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer's Bail Hearing Will Be Heard At The End Of June

Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer, her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe, has told the court that she committed suicide. Judgment in his bail hearing will be heard on June 30.

Mantsoe said he was not a danger to society and was not afraid for his life. He claimed he found her dead in his flat when he returned on the day in question and didn't know how she died. He said he "panicked" because he knew she accused him of beating her.

The prosecution argued in court on Friday that he confessed to police that he killed her in an alleged ritual killing. The state also said it was unclear whether Mokoena was alive when her body was doused in petrol and pool cleaner and set alight. It also claimed blood was found in his flat, which could cast doubt on him not knowing how she died.

Mokoena's charred remains were found in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst in early May, and Mantsoe is in court for allegedly murdering her before burning her body.

A media ban on Mantsoe's bail hearing was lifted on Friday after he withdrew his opposition to the withdrawal of the ban.