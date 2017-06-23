Massiv Metro Is All About About Raw Township Talent -- DJ Sbu

Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has a dream to open the online radio industry to people from townships. And a Massiv Metro show aimed at taxi commuters is how he plans to do that.

Leope told HuffPost SA on Thursday that Zola 7 was an obvious choice for the new station Massiv Metro's lineup. Real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, Zola 7 has the drive time show at the station between 5pm and 6pm weekdays, which is targeted at taxi commuters.

Speaking to HuffPost SA from the station's studios in Rosebank, Leope said he went for Zola 7 because of his wisdom and experience.

"South Africans have an undying love for Zola. Over the years, he has proven through his work that cares about South Africa and the black child. He is very wise and sharp. As soon as we switch on the offering in taxis, it's going to be crazy. His show has a huge following already, even though we are only online for now, so one can only imagine what's going to happen when we go live in the taxis," Leope said.

Of the rest of the line-up, Leope said his choices were informed about his dream to open up the industry.

"We have a team of young presenters and DJs. We are all about that raw township talent. When I was thinking about the line-up, I thought about the people we are targeting -- ordinary South Africans -- and then wanted presenters who would relate and talk to those people in a language they understand. By ordinary South Africans, I don't mean your Sandton or Camps Bay South African, but I'm referring to people from townships across the country. People who would not otherwise be able to listen to an online radio station," he told HuffPost SA.

The name

Leope said despite public opinion on the matter, he did not name his station after his former employer, Metro FM, but rather after his dream of building a metropolitan radio brand.

"If anything I'm inspired by Metro FM I'd like to see this grow even bigger than Metro FM one day. My business partner's business is Massive Media, and we are a metropolitan radio station, so that worked perfectly," he said.

"The name I wanted initially was Transit FM which was appropriate because we are in the taxis. But that name was taken and we had to come up with another name," Leope explained.

MoFaya:

The 38-year-old sold the first can of his energy drink, MoFaya, in 2015. The drink received much attention soon after its launch in January that year. It was criticised for not being accredited by the South African Bureau of Standards. This year, he announced the drink would soon be available at Pick n Pay stores, and said the accreditation issue was "sorted".

Leope said his dream for the drink initially came as an inspiration for an African-owned Red Bull, but has now grown to an even bigger vision.

"When we started we wanted to create the first black-owned energy drink, but now we realise that it actually is possible for us to have Africa's very first [African-owned] Coca-Cola competition. Sounds too big, but it's possible and that's where we are headed," he said.

Leope told HuffPost SA that the energy drink sold over one million cans in May 2017.

The future:

Through his Leadership 2020 seminars, Leope says he wants to have imparted entrepreneurial skills to as many high school children as possible.

"At this point in my life I have realised that I need to live a life of purpose. When I hear from people how much I have inspired them, it makes me want to do even more so more young people can see that it is possible. If a young boy from Tembisa could do what I have managed to do today, anyone can do it," he said.

But on his own achievements, the humble Leopa said he was "a work in progress".