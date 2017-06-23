Musa Mseleku’s Wife 'Mamkhulu' Gives Us Life, S'tru

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's first wife, MaCele aka mamkhulu is a real queen mother and we love it.

A post shared by Esther Kgosana (@estherkgosana) on May 25, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Here are five things we know about the 40-year-old, who works in the family business:

She is mamkhulu. She is the first wife who came to that position after the family of the now-second wife, MaYeni, initially refused polygamy. MaYeni was the first girlfriend, and mamkhulu would've been wife number two had the former's family not given problems. She's the only wife who drives a Mercedes Benz. We've seen two Mercs on the show so far, and they are meant to be a show of gratitude for her allowing "entry" to the other wives and the polygamous marriage. She's not here for entitlement. She wants other wives to be more involved in the family business so "they don't reap the rewards of fruit they did not work for" - and she told them as much in last night's episode She asserts her authority. Because of this, she is true to her position and is consulted before meetings, major family decisions and trips, after which everyone else can give input. Talking about trips – it is a known non-negotiable that Mseleku spends the night at her cabin

A post shared by Pinky (@sistawithbooty) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Basically, she is boss. And she knows it.

A post shared by MzansiMagic (@mzansimagic) on May 13, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

In Thursday night's episode, because she had flu, MaCele bowed out of the traditional ceremony because impepho was too much for her to handle. And in last week's episode, she almost tore at wife number three, MaKhumalo, for expressing an opinion different to hers.

And if snippets of next week's episode are anything to go by, it's truly about to be lit. At a party thrown to appreciate her, MaCele says: "He can take more wives today because I know he won't treat me any differently."