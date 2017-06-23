Nasty C Makes An Huge Impression With A DJ Khaled Reference

Nasty C has been added to the list of SA rappers to be featured on the famous US radio show, Sway, joining the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta who have also been featured on the top U.S. radio show. The young rapper, who has been living it up in the U.S., wowed Sway presenters with his freestyle, without an instrumental.

The rapper who is in the U.S. ahead of his BET Award nomination made quite an impression on the show and even had Sway on his feet while excitedly repeating the rapper's lines. It seems the line that got the Sway presenters going was: "My girlfriend's body is like a DJ Khaled Album, nice features ... "

The jury is still out on that one, but it got the presenters hyped up and that's all that matters.

Watch Nasty C's freestyle on the link below: