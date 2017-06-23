The Marquee With The Most At The Durban July Belongs To DJ Tira

There's one event of the year that everyone glams up for to lose all sense and sensibility: the Vodacom Durban July.



And, since 2011, one of the most talked about places to do that is at the marquee hosted by record label Afrotainment, surrounded by owner DJ Tira and the rest of the family, Babes Wodumo, NaakMusiQ, DJ Cndo, DJ Fisherman, Duncan SA and their bestie, rapper Cassper Nyovest, who are all said to be performing throughout the day.

Real name, Mthokozisi Khathi, Tira said there is no Durban July without him and Afrotainment.

Their marquee, Tira told #Trending, will have a glass front and is fully air-conditioned with a small outside area where their 700 expected guests can experience an intimate but vibey day at the races while also watching the fashion saunter by.



"I thought that there was a need for my label with its great following to showcase our artists to the older Afrotainment fans and regular Vodacom Durban July attendees who can't always make it to our shows," says Tira about the July 1 event.

"We expect over 1500 people at the Fact Durban Rocks concert at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. So people who aren't going to the races should head there," he said.

On stage will be Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Gemini Major & Da L.E.S, DJ Tira, Riky Rick, Sphe & Naves, Black Motion, Babes Wodumo, Big Nuz and tons of others.



* A VIP table for 10 at the Afrotainment marquee goes for R41 000 and is only available from tara@travel-pa.co.za. There are also lounge tickets available for R2 000. Tickets for Fact Durban Rocks can be purchased at computicket.com from R200 to R2 000.

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.