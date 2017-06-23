These Are The Artists Who'll Take To The Joburg Day Festival In September

Kwesta is one of the artists to headline the festival.

The line-up for the upcoming Huawei Joburg Day with 947 has been announced and it's so great we cannot wait for the festival.

The event takes place on September 9 at the Crocodile Creek in Lanseria and attracts over 20,000 fans.

The line-up is made up of the following artists:

Kwesta

AKA

Cassper Nyovest

Prime Circle

Sketchy Bongo

Gangs of Ballet

Matthew Mole

Micasa

Shekhinah

DJ Kent

Timo ODV

Euphonik

Goodluck

Tickets to the event are available from Ticketpro and start at R350 for General access and R800 for VIP.

No alcohol is permitted and only people over the age of 18 years can attend. You are welcome to bring a picnic basket and chairs.