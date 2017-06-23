These Are The Artists Who'll Take To The Joburg Day Festival In September

Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images
The line-up for the upcoming Huawei Joburg Day with 947 has been announced and it's so great we cannot wait for the festival.
The event takes place on September 9 at the Crocodile Creek in Lanseria and attracts over 20,000 fans.
The line-up is made up of the following artists:
- Kwesta
- AKA
- Cassper Nyovest
- Prime Circle
- Sketchy Bongo
- Gangs of Ballet
- Matthew Mole
- Micasa
- Shekhinah
- DJ Kent
- Timo ODV
- Euphonik
- Goodluck
Tickets to the event are available from Ticketpro and start at R350 for General access and R800 for VIP.
No alcohol is permitted and only people over the age of 18 years can attend. You are welcome to bring a picnic basket and chairs.