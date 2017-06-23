Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was reportedly escorted out of an imbizo in Mpumalanga on Friday when the crowds he was meant to be addressing turned against him.

News24 reported that Zwane was supposed to be discussing the recently unveiled Mining Charter, which ups the percentage of black ownership to 30 percent.

But people attending the imbizo at the Sydney Choma Community Hall in Middelburg would not let him speak.

"You cannot come to another man's yard and do as you please" , shouted one man at Zwane as the meeting reportedly degenerated into people shouting and booing at the minister.

Zwane recently released the government's revised Mining Charter, raising the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30 percent from 26 percent, and giving resource companies 12 months to meet the target among a raft of other regulations that hit mining stocks.

The amendments caused an uproar in some sectors, with some calling it untenable. It was slammed for being drafted without consultation with the Chamber of Mines.

#MiningCharter: Angry community members have forced the community meeting to close. Zwane is now leaving.@News24 @Fin24 — Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) June 23, 2017

#MiningCharter: The situation is really getting out of hand here at the Imbizo . @News24 @Fin24 pic.twitter.com/Hq5fH5bYYL — Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) June 23, 2017