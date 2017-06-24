Cosby Juror Believes Constand’s 'Bare Midriff' Meant She Was Asking For It

A juror on Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial believes that accuser Andrea Constand was "well-coached" on the stand.

The anonymous juror spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer about the recent mistrial and what the atmosphere was like in the jury deliberation room. Cosby was on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball coach at Temple University, in 2004.

After 52 hours of deliberation the jurors were split and unable to reach a unanimous decision. Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial on Saturday morning, and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said he planned to retry the case.

The anonymous juror told the Inquirer that the votes were evenly split "up the middle: young and old, black and white, men and women" and that it would be a "waste" of money to try Cosby again. He added that the comedian "has paid dearly" already for the 60-plus public sexual assault allegations.

He also implied that Constand had not been truthful on the stand, saying that she was "well-coached."

"Let's face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts," he said. "What the heck?"

The juror suggested that Constand had fabricated her testimony because her mother (who also took the stand) forced her to. He added that he believes most of the women who have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them are lying.

"This is ridiculous, unbelievable," he said. "I think more than half jumped on the bandwagon."

In an interview for "Good Day Alabama" on Wednesday, Cosby's spokespeople announced that the comedian will be hosting a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault. While the details of the town halls are unclear, Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt told HuffPost that they've "received hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches requesting for Mr. Cosby to speak to young men and women about [sexual assault and] the judicial system."

