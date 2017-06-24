Here's A List Of Every Single Trump Lie Since He Took Office

It's easier to count the days President Donald Trump hasn't lied.

A New York Times editorial says the president has only managed to be falsehood free 39 total days in his first sixth months in office.

Authors David Leonhardt and Stuart A. Thompson listed every single lie the president has said since taking office six months ago. They say Trump started his administration with a 40-day lying streak, only managing to go fib-free for the first time on March 1.

They set a conservative bar for what constitutes a lie, but say Trump's "long pattern of using untruths to serve his purposes, as a businessman and politician, means that his statements are not simply careless errors."

As this Twitter post points out: The font in the article is very, very small.