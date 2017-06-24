Qatar Says Neighbours' Demands Have Nothing To Do With Terror

WASHINGTON ― Qatar's ambassador to the U.S. told HuffPost on Friday that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries' demands on his nation are about suppressing press freedom and Qatari sovereignty, rather than the country's alleged support for terror.

The comments from Meshal bin Hamad al Thani appear to be the highest-level public Qatari response yet to a list of demands the other Arab nations passed to Qatar on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

First revealed by The Associated Press, the list features 13 points, including reduced engagement between Qatar and Saudi rival Iran, an end to military cooperation between Qatar and Turkey, the closure of the Qatar-owned media network Al Jazeera as well as other outlets like Middle East Eye, and frequent reports from Qatar to the the other countries to ensure that its policies are in harmony with theirs.

"The list is not about terrorism," Thani said. In a Washington Post opinion piece Thursday, he argued that Qatar's critics have misrepresented its role in the region. Qatar sees itself as a mediator with extremist groups, but does not support them, Thani wrote.

The ambassador declined to comment further on Qatar's view of the demands, saying authorities in the capital of Doha were still weighing how best to respond. It appears that Qatari officials have not yet responded to the AP, The New York Times and other outlets' requests for comment on their next steps.

The anti-Qatar coalition has isolated the tiny Arab nation for nearly a month now, cutting off its only land passage, which leads into Saudi Arabia, and essential shipments of food and other products. Qatar has had to plug the gap with supplies from Turkey and Iran that come by airand sea.

But Thani's remarks suggest that Qatar remains confident in its position. Middle East analysts have already criticised the list as too extreme and unlikely to de-escalate tensions, and the Saudi-UAE coalition appears to have overestimated U.S. support for its attempt to pressure Qatar.

The Trump administration finalized a major weapons deal with Qatar last week, and on Tuesday, the State Department suggested that Qatar's neighbors might be more concerned about regional tussles for power than terror support. In a statement issued Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, "We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable." His comment is thought to have prompted the list's release.

President Donald Trump has thrice made statements critical of Qatar that appear to praise its neighbors. But he has not weighed in for nearly two weeks, and Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, both supporters of Qatar as a U.S. partner, are now the lead policymakers on the issue.

Qatar has already said its ability to shape its own foreign policy and its relationship with Al Jazeera are not on the table. It has also said the blockade must end before serious negotiations can begin.

Earlier, Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' state minister for foreign affairs, accused Qatar of leaking the list to sabotage negotiations addressing the weeks-long rift between the Arab nations. He did not deny the authenticity of the list.