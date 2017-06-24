'Wonder Woman' Will Be The Highest Grossing Live-Action Film Directed By A Female

"Wonder Woman" is about to break yet another awesome record for women in Hollywood.

This week, the Patty Jenkins–directed film not only crossed the $600 million threshold, but it will also surpass Phyllida Lloyd's 2008 "Mamma Mia!" to become the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman, The Hollywood Reporter first noted. "Wonder Woman" hit $609.5 million for its global sum ― $293.2 million domestic and $316.3 million international ― through Thursday, and will officially break the record sometime Friday, Warner Bros. said in a statement to HuffPost. "Mamma Mia!" earned $609.8 million worldwide.

"It's an incredible achievement when you look at the success of this movie," Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein told HuffPost Friday, saying that with each passing day and week the film continues to outpace where any historical comparisons predicted it should be.

"The real story is the fact that Princess Diana has really hit everybody ― young and old, male and female," Goldstein added. "It's truly a four-quadrant movie. The universal themes of what 'Wonder Woman' stands for are really positive. When you look at what Patty Jenkins put together in a movie, it really is fun."

Not only has Goldstein heard stories of multiple viewings by both men and women, but Father's Day stood out as a particularly successful day.