Cosatu Denies Plans For A National Shutdown

Cosatu has denied that it has plans for a national shutdown to force President Jacob Zuma to resign.

City Press reported at the weekend that Cosatu had formally submitted a strike notice to Nedlac.

Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe reportedly told the paper that the strike would take place before the end of August, and that it would reiterate Cosatu's call for Zuma to step down so that his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, could take over.

Phetoe reportedly said that Cosatu could call on Zuma to stand down because it had brought him to power in 2007 "when others called him a rapist and a criminal".

But Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini reacted angrily to the report, according to Independent Online (IOL), saying he knew of no plans for a national shutdown.

"Who said anything about a national shutdown? I know nothing of that sort. Whoever said it, you must go back to that person and ask him about it," Dlamini reportedly said.

He said there had been efforts to divide the Cosatu leadership in the media. Dlamini reportedly said Cosatu had discussed ways to tackle "the crisis facing the country" and to "protest against what we think is not right", but would not elaborate further.

Phetoe reportedly told 300 National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members that Zuma was "one man who has put the ANC into trouble and that is why as Cosatu we are saying that Zuma must step down".