Everyone's Relieved That Babes Wodumo Has A New PR Team

Babes Wodumo may have missed out on the BET International Awards, but that's okay now because her life just got better.

PR heavyweight Farah Fortune's African Star Communications announced on Monday morning that Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, is the latest edition to its client list.

NEW CLIENT ALERT! We would like to welcome our new celebrity client @BABESWODUMO. For PR enquires please email justine@africanstar.co.za pic.twitter.com/XQ7btvAHqb — AFRICAN STAR (@AfricanStar08) June 26, 2017

The 23-year-old, who was nominated for the Best International Act: Africa, could not make it to Los Angeles for the awards show after failing to apply for a visa on time.

Fans lambasted Simelane's beau and manager, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo and accused him of sabotaging her career.

The fans called on her to get new management.

During a press conference held on Friday, Maphumulo admitted to neglecting the public relations side of his company, West Ink Records under which Simelane is signed.

"As far as PR is concerned, that's where the devil's work came into play. Everything was coming along well. Bookings and music are on par, it's just that I failed on the PR part which we are now working hard to fix," Maphumulo told the media.

Following the announcement, tweeters took to the social media platform to express relief and happiness for Babes:

the whole of South Africa is relieved pic.twitter.com/HiLvJQHn1L — Mohlaloga (@Mmaba2mash) June 26, 2017

I have no doubt that the Pitbull of PR @fcfortune and the likes of @Jamila_Buhlalu would make the success of @BABESWODUMO an African star. — RainMaker (@IanChauke1) June 26, 2017

If you missed it, here is the West Ink press briefing confirming that Simelane would not be heading to the awards, which took place on on Sunday.