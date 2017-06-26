Jeff Radebe For President? He's Never Turned Down An ANC Deployment, He Says.

Is Jeff Radebe the next ANC leader to throw his hat into the ring in the ANC's succession debate? According to eNCA on Monday, the ANC in Midvaal, Gauteng, has thrown its weight behind the minister in the presidency to become the next ANC leader. Radebe did not reject their suggestion.

Radebe reportedly addressed party members while delivering the OR Tambo Memorial lecture at the weekend. Midvaal branch members now plan to lobby more branches to support Radebe's candidacy.

ANC Midvaal Zone chairperson, Tefo Molakeng, told eNCA: "He's a selfless leader. And from our zone point of view, we think Jeff Radebe will be a very good President and we're saying he must be the President and we'll support him all the way until the national conference. And we're sure that he's going to win the conference and will be African National Congress president after conference."

In response, Radebe told eNCA that it was important to let the correct processes take their course, but that he had never turned down a deployment by the ANC before.

"What I'm saying is that let's wait until the structures of the ANC do the right thing. Right now people are talking about names, but the actual process of nominating will start in September. But I've never refused to be deployed by members of the ANC since I joined this organisation. There is no position that is big and small for me. What is important is to contribute towards the attainment of a better life for the people of South Africa.

"The history from 1994 is very clear. I've been in this government since 1994, whenever I've been called upon to do something in government I do it in the best of my abilities, from public works up until now. So I think I've stood up to scrutiny. I've never wavered when decisions had to be taken in the interests of our people."