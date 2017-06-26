The EFF Says Gigaba Is Behind The Guptas Spying On Malema

Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) looks on before addressing his supporters during his campaign, ahead of the August 3 local government elections, in Etwatwa, a township near Benoni, South Africa. July 27,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is clear that information obtained on its leader, Julius Malema, by the Gupta family, was obtained when Malusi Gigaba was home affairs minister. News24, amaBhungane and Scorpio reported at the weekend that the Guptas had spied on Malema, Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos, and FirstRand bosses Laurie Dippenaar and GT Ferreira.

According to the report, a Gupta associate had access to the names, ID numbers and travel plans of those who were spied on.

According to EWN, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi alleged that Gigaba was behind this.

"The time when Malusi Gigaba, who is their number one stooge, was the home affairs minister – we have no doubt that he had a hand in that, or his department for that matter. We know for sure that the persons that are spying on the CIC (Malema) is the government itself," he said.

Ndlozi said the party would take the evidence to the inspector general of intelligence, and warned the Guptas that the party was ready to go "toe to toe" with it.

"We want to further warn the Guptas that we are also not going to sit by and allow them the leverage over our leader's life. They have no right whatsoever to spy on the EFF leadership and they must know that as EFF we are not scared of them. If they want our leader, we shall meet them toe to toe right at their door step and give them whatever it is they are looking for," the party said.

The EFF also raised concerns that Malema's life was now at risk.

The EFF said: "We also know that it is impossible for the Guptas, on their own, to attain this information without the help of both Home Affairs and State Security. Thus, beyond the Guptas it is the state that is actually spying on the CIC. We know that they also illegally monitor his calls and have been doing so for some time.

Furthermore, we are aware that the Guptas possess spying equipment from Russia which they brought illegally into the country. As an organization we are concerned about the safety of the CIC. Not so long ago, we have had to track a car that was following him around."