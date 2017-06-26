All Sections
    BET Awards Red Carpet 2017: Our Favourite Looks Of The Night

    SLAY.

    26/06/2017 16:16 SAST | Updated 12 hours ago

    It was a night to remember!

    On Sunday, June 25, the celebs came out to play on the red silver carpet at the 2017 BET Awards and they didn't disappoint.

    For those who aren't aware (and who are you??), celebs who walk the BET Awards carpet are known for bringing it (this ain't the stuffy Grammys), so we're likely to see lots of skin, bright pops of colour, tons of minis, major shoe game, and unique looks you won't find at any other award show. (Plus, the men are just as stylish as the women!)

    For example, one of our favourite outfits was a denim look worn by "Black-ish's" Yara Shahidi, who paired her unique dress with huge hoop earrings, feathered heels and beautiful natural curls. As for the dudes, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and Demetrius Shipp Jr. looked bangin'.

    Check out our favourite BET Awards 2017 red carpet looks below.

    Yara Shahidi

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Justine Skye

    WireImage
    Actress Justine Skye arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Amber Rose

    Getty Images for BET
    Amber Rose at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

    Issa Rae

    FilmMagic
    Actress Issa Rae attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Jada Pinkett Smith

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Logan Browning

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Actress Logan Browning attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Blac Chyna

    FilmMagic
    Blac Chyna attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Chloe and Halle

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Dascha Polanco

    FilmMagic
    Actress Dascha Polanco attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Lovie Simone

    WireImage
    Actress Lovie Simone arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Skai Jackson

    WireImage
    Actress Skai Jackson arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Remy Ma

    FilmMagic
    Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Sierra McClain

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Sierra McClain arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Pearl Thusi

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress Pearl Thusi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Yvette Nicole Brown

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Kat Graham

    C Flanigan via Getty Images
    Kat Graham attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

    La La Anthony

    Getty Images
    La La Anthony at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

    Garcelle Beauvais

    Getty Images
    Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

    Marsai Martin

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress Marsai Martin arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    LeToya Luckett

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Nomzamo Mbatha

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Actress Nomzamo Mbatha arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Eva Marcille

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Eva Marcille arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

    Big Sean

    FilmMagic
    Rapper Big Sean attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Chance The Rapper

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Chance The Rapper and his mother Lisa Bennett attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    Demetrius Shipp Jr.

    Getty Images
    Demetrius Shipp Jr. at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

    DJ Khaled

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and son Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

