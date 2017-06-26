BET Awards Red Carpet 2017: Our Favourite Looks Of The Night

It was a night to remember!
On Sunday, June 25, the celebs came out to play on the
red silver carpet at the 2017 BET Awards and they didn't disappoint.
For those who aren't aware (and who are you??), celebs who walk the BET Awards carpet are known for
bringing it (this ain't the stuffy Grammys), so we're likely to see lots of skin, bright pops of colour, tons of minis, major shoe game, and unique looks you won't find at any other award show. (Plus, the men are just as stylish as the women!)
For example, one of our favourite outfits was a denim look worn by "Black-ish's" Yara Shahidi, who paired her unique dress with huge hoop earrings, feathered heels and beautiful natural curls. As for the dudes, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and Demetrius Shipp Jr. looked bangin'.
Check out our favourite BET Awards 2017 red carpet looks below.
Yara Shahidi
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Justine Skye
WireImage
Actress Justine Skye arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Amber Rose
Getty Images for BET
Amber Rose at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Issa Rae
FilmMagic
Actress Issa Rae attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Logan Browning
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Actress Logan Browning attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Blac Chyna
FilmMagic
Blac Chyna attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Chloe and Halle
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Dascha Polanco
FilmMagic
Actress Dascha Polanco attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Lovie Simone
WireImage
Actress Lovie Simone arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Skai Jackson
WireImage
Actress Skai Jackson arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Remy Ma
FilmMagic
Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Sierra McClain
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Sierra McClain arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Pearl Thusi
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress Pearl Thusi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Yvette Nicole Brown
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Kat Graham
C Flanigan via Getty Images
Kat Graham attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
La La Anthony
Getty Images
La La Anthony at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Garcelle Beauvais
Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Marsai Martin
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress Marsai Martin arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
LeToya Luckett
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Nomzamo Mbatha
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Eva Marcille
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Eva Marcille arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Big Sean
FilmMagic
Rapper Big Sean attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Chance The Rapper
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Chance The Rapper and his mother Lisa Bennett attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Demetrius Shipp Jr.
Getty Images
Demetrius Shipp Jr. at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
DJ Khaled
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and son Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
