Five Reasons Why Yvonne Chaka Chaka Remains The Queen Of Everything

On Sunday, singer and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka lived up to her nickname, Princess of Africa, when she took to the BET International Awards stage to accept her Global Good Power Award.

Chaka Chaka, whose real name is Yvonne Machaka, has touched lives across African borders through her foundation Princess of Africa Foundation.

She is also a Unicef and Rollback Malaria Goodwill ambassadors in Africa.

It's great to see that BET recognises our MamaYvonne for the national treasure that she is.

And if you need more reasons, here are five songs prove that Chaka Chaka has always been a queen:

1. Umqombothi

2. Thank You, Mr DJ

3. Mamaland

4. Let Me Be Free

5. Let Him Go