All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Five Reasons Why Yvonne Chaka Chaka Remains The Queen Of Everything

    If you need more reasons to believe in her after her BET win.

    27/06/2017 12:34 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    2017 BET Awards ? Arrivals ? Los Angeles, California, U.S., 25/06/2017 - Yvonne Chaka Chaka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

    On Sunday, singer and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka lived up to her nickname, Princess of Africa, when she took to the BET International Awards stage to accept her Global Good Power Award.

    Chaka Chaka, whose real name is Yvonne Machaka, has touched lives across African borders through her foundation Princess of Africa Foundation.

    She is also a Unicef and Rollback Malaria Goodwill ambassadors in Africa.

    It's great to see that BET recognises our MamaYvonne for the national treasure that she is.

    And if you need more reasons, here are five songs prove that Chaka Chaka has always been a queen:

    1. Umqombothi

    2. Thank You, Mr DJ

    3. Mamaland

    4. Let Me Be Free

    5. Let Him Go

    MORE: Bet Awards Entertainment Yvonne Chaka Chaka