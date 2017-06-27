Man's Racist Snapchat Story Targets Sleeping Sikh On Plane Flight

Sleeping on a plane is hard enough. It's worse when a fellow passenger mocks you on Snapchat the whole time and suggests you're a terrorist. That's what a Sikh worshipper en route to Indianapolis had to endure last week. Screenshots of the posts are sparking outrage on Twitter. The prejudiced posts were made by an unidentified man, but were captured for posterity by Dr. Simran Jeet Singh, an assistant professor in the religion department at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

This series of snaps should give you a sense of what it's like for anyone who appears to be Muslim to travel by plane. *Thread* pic.twitter.com/9uHoVH4f6E — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

The photos can be seen in order below.

The xenophobic and racist remarks continued throughout the flight, unbeknownst to the sleeping Sikh.

The Snapchat poster used every opportunity to create fear and conflict on the flight.

The flight apparently landed without incident, but Dr. Singh's screenshots of the xenophobic remark's are striking a chord on Twitter, having received more than 7,200 retweets and 8,600 likes since Thursday. Singh said the types of reactions exemplified by the Snapchat poster are typical.

As a Sikh who flies frequently, I'm no stranger to the uncomfortable stares and misguided fears people have of me. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

Still, he said tries not to let these experiences hobble him.

I try to live my life by the Sikh maxim, "Fear none, frighten none." I think about this teaching often when I travel. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

Although Sikhs number as many as 500,000 in the U.S. ― and an estimated 25 million worldwide ― they are regularly subjected to discrimination and occasionally the targets of hate crimes. Part of the problem is that 60 percent of the U.S. public admit to knowing nothing at all about Sikh Americans, while 76 percent say they know at least something about Muslim Americans. Additionally, only 11 percent of Americans associate the image of a turbaned man with Sikhism, while 20 percent incorrectly associate it with Islam.