Best Of HuffPost On 28 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Solidarity has turned the pressure on Spur while franchise owners lose business. It's all just a mess. A Spur franchise owner in the East of Johannesburg told us his business lost more than 24 percent of its revenue since the incident. Read more.

2. Mounting pressure from alliance partners, opposition parties and civil society groups is unlikely to lead to President Jacob Zuma's ousting before December, but an early exit-strategy for Zuma may be in the works early next year, say analysts. Read more.

3. Wow. Serena Williams has made a habit of showing off her maternity style since revealing her pregnancy on Snapchat in April. Now, on the cover of Vanity Fair, there's very little clothing involved at all. See her gorgeous pictures here.

4. Thirty years ago a group of dissident Afrikaners traveled to Dakar to meet the ANC. The event helped set in motion political change. Max du Preez writes about the rough and dangerous time that was the mid-1980s in South Africa. Read more.

5. Die Antwoord has at best been a very problematic muso group for the longest time now when it comes to the content they create and the things which they say, and they have once again become a topic on social media and have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. This is the latest.

6. It is very important to distinguish between permanent residency vs South African citizenship, in order to understand why citizenship status for the Guptas is so valuable. Here is how you do it. Read more.

7. Just imagine a world where your reactions are basically Bonang's expressions. Well, imagine no more it is here. The businesswoman, presenter and all-round woman slayer made the announcement that she will have her work emojis or Bmojis, on social media on Wednesday night. Read more.

8. Out Engagement Editor, Shandukani Mulaudzi, explains all that was wrong with the Spur incident and how Solidarity and those boycotting Spur have missed the point. Watch the vlog.

9. Rapper AKA had a bone to pick with our national carrier, SAA. "It starts with a flight to Munich that I took a few months ago. As usual, I decided to fly SAA to my destination. I was jolted out of my seat and out of my sleep by a particularly rude woman," he wrote.