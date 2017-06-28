Soon We'll Be Communicating In Memes, Gifs AND Bmojis By Bonang

Bonang is getting her on emojis and she's calling them Bmojis!

The businesswoman, presenter and all-round woman slayer made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night.

Bmoji's.... a Bonang Matheba Entertainment Exclusive... July 2017!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1PNeXmyc5Z — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 27, 2017

Just imagine a world where your reactions are basically Bonang's expressions.

All we're hoping for is some flashback Bonang too, man. We're already having the most fun with gifs thanks to GifsForSA by Lelo Macheke.

How do you say "I don't know" in Bonang?

How do you say "come through" in Bonang?

And how about: "Actually, I am bored!"

In fact, people have already started to use the Bmojis to illustrate their feelings and actions, and the queen herself retweeted all the praise.

It's the Durban July this weekend and you know people will be burning money fast.

Look at this Twitter user, Qam'elihle, using AKA lyrics and a Bmoji at once!

Can we have a meeting and slay?

@bonang_m we need to have a conference ASAP!!! This SLAYNANG life is too much!!! #Bmojis tho?? Whaaat??😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/dLM4ReO0rX — SA Youth League (@sa_youthleague) June 27, 2017

Oh, and when the money from the stokvel comes through, Thabiso will be doing the most!

When my stokvel money comes through! These bmojis are EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/Hfxs2vgs84 — Oprah Morisson (@thabisobonita) June 27, 2017

We can't wait for the official launch.