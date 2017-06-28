The High Court Says Public Schools Cannot Promote One Religion Over Others

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Wednesday public schools cannot promote one religion, to the exclusion of others.

The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy (OGOD) wanted the court to declare unconstitutional the religion policy of six schools: Randhart Primary School in Alberton, Baanbreker Primary School in Boksburg, Garsfontein Primary School in Pretoria, Linden High School in Johannesburg, Oudtshoorn High School and Langenhoven Gymnasium in Oudtshoorn.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) opposed the OGOD bid, supported by, amongst others, AfriForum

The six schools, the ministers of basic education and justice, and the National Society for School Governing Bodies are the respondents.

Read: