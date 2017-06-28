All Sections
    NEWS

    The High Court Says Public Schools Cannot Promote One Religion Over Others

    The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy wanted the religion policy of six schools declared unconstitutional.

    28/06/2017 10:46 SAST
    The High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Wednesday public schools cannot promote one religion, to the exclusion of others.

    The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy (OGOD) wanted the court to declare unconstitutional the religion policy of six schools: Randhart Primary School in Alberton, Baanbreker Primary School in Boksburg, Garsfontein Primary School in Pretoria, Linden High School in Johannesburg, Oudtshoorn High School and Langenhoven Gymnasium in Oudtshoorn.

    The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) opposed the OGOD bid, supported by, amongst others, AfriForum

    The six schools, the ministers of basic education and justice, and the National Society for School Governing Bodies are the respondents.

