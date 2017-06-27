Time Magazine Asks Trump To Remove Fake Cover

There's no denying that Donald Trump is a BIG fan of calling out "fake news" -- he's even branded it as "the enemy of the American people" -- but it seems that the U.S. President has had some hanging on the walls of his golf clubs for quite some time.

The Washington Post reported that a framed copy of Time magazine, with the headline "Donald Trump: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!", is a fake -- and it's featured in at least four of Trump's properties, stretching from Florida to Scotland.

The cover -- dated 1 March 2009 -- features Trump posing with glaring eyes and folded arms, accompanied by a secondary headline which reads "TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS...EVEN TV!"

The only slight problem with this is that the real cover featured award-winning actress Kate Winslet and makes no mention of Trump whatsoever.

Awkward.

The fake cover, which to the untrained eye might appear to be legitimate, seems to have also 'borrowed' the exact same barcode from an online Photoshop tutorial that teaches users how to mock up their own cover.

It's definitely cringeworthy.

A reporter discovered the fake cover while visiting one of Trump's properties, noting multiple inconsistencies including the placement of the secondary headlines (they're usually across the top) and the slightly skinnier red border.

Trump is so insecure that he has to hang fake Time covers. I wonder what else is fake on his trophy wall. pic.twitter.com/Jw1qI9MjJ1 — Desperada (@dsprada) June 27, 2017

A spokeswoman for Time confirmed to The Washington Post that the magazine cover was a fake, adding that the Trump Organisation had been asked to remove it.

