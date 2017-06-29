All Sections
    ANC Policy Conference Kicks Off On 30 June

    President Jacob Zuma is expected to address delegates at the opening conference from 9AM on Friday.

    29/06/2017 18:41 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Over 3,000 delegates will congregate at the African National Congress' 5th policy conference beginning on Friday 30 June in Johannesburg.

    The ANC released nine discussion documents in March which will form the basis of policy discussions throughout the conference.

