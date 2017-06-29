Department Of Basic Education Website Hacked

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 10: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga attends a press conference on April 10, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The minister was announcing plans for International Nelson Mandela Day 2012 to be held on July 18, which is the former president 's 94th birthday. This year the Department of Basic Education has launched a School Project whereby 94 of the country's poorest schools will be refurbished. (Photo by Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Department of Basic Education's website of hacked on Wednesday, with the hackers posting "gory pictures, some of whom are children," the department said.

According to Independent Online (IOL), a message was posted on the website by the hackers which read:

"Hacked by Team System DZ

"A message to the government, the American people and the rest of the world. Is this the humanity that you claim, or is life irrelevant to Muslims? Do not imagine that these actions against Muslims will pass you and we will forget what you did to the Arab and Muslim peoples all over the world. I love Islamic State."

The department reportedly said:

"We distance ourselves from the brutal images that incite hatred and violence. We have taken immediate steps to have the images removed from our website and investigate how the website has been hacked. In this regard we have contacted the State Information and Technology Agency (SITA) that is responsible for security systems to deal with the hacking as a matter of urgency."