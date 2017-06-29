Mi Casa Set To Drop A New Single Just In Time For The Weekend

Friday, June 30 is a big day for South African music group Mi casa. The trio will drop a brand new single from its new and upcoming album, Familia.

The single, Nana, was launched on Wednesday during a star-studded event at Something's Cooking By J owned by the group's lead singer, Joao "J'Something" da Fonseca in the Time Square South Africa.

The album, which is the trio's fourth, will be released come August 4.

The group members, J'Something", Moshe "Mo-T" Kgasoane and Sipho "Dr Duda" Mphahlaza told Sunday World that the album was inspired by hardships the trio had encountered six months ago.

"We were actually deciding how we were gonna announce the news... We had a much-awaited fallout every band has to have. This was important and it changed everything. We had disagreements, we didn't talk about some of the issues we encountered before. We decided that if we don't talk, this family which we call Mi Casa is going to break up. We thrashed everything out, spoke openly and decided that the band was everything and we can't give up now," they told the publication.

The who's who of showbiz attended the launch and we simply cannot wait for the single and album.