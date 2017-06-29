All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Somizi: Don't Speak To Your Ancestors Until You Know Exactly What You Want

    This week, Somizi Mhlongo launched his book on the same day as the season finale of his reality show.

    29/06/2017 12:26 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Nasief Manie/Getty Images

    At about the same time that media personality Somizi Mhlongo launched his new book, the latest episode of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi was airing on Mzansi Magic.

    Mhlongo launched his memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit at the Exclusive Books store at Hyde Park Corner.

    The book was co-written with renowned Entertainment journalist, Lesley Mofokeng and puts the life and times of Mhlongo in the spotlight.

    Mhlongo had a lesson for fans watching his reality show on the same night, acknowledge your ancestors and be specific when you ask them for things.

    Before he could drink his champagne during one of the scenes he called on his forefathers to give him a lot of money. In fact, he asked for enough money to fill up an ocean.

    "If you don't say how much you want from ancestors, they will give you R13 and then what will you do? Be specific when talking to your forefathers tell them this is how much you want them to bless you with" he asked.

    True to form, tweeters were grateful for the advice, but could barely cope with Mhlongo's way of thinking.

    Because of his ability to make up words, tweeters called on Mhlongo to compile and publish a dictionary with all his new words.

    We think Mhlongo, who is our fave the week, has totally won at this life thing and we are here for all the slayage he's yet to serve this year, actually make that this entire lifetime.

    MORE: Entertainment Living The Dream With Somizi Somizi Mhlongo