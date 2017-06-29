Somizi: Don't Speak To Your Ancestors Until You Know Exactly What You Want

At about the same time that media personality Somizi Mhlongo launched his new book, the latest episode of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi was airing on Mzansi Magic.

Mhlongo launched his memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit at the Exclusive Books store at Hyde Park Corner.

The book was co-written with renowned Entertainment journalist, Lesley Mofokeng and puts the life and times of Mhlongo in the spotlight.

Mhlongo had a lesson for fans watching his reality show on the same night, acknowledge your ancestors and be specific when you ask them for things.

Before he could drink his champagne during one of the scenes he called on his forefathers to give him a lot of money. In fact, he asked for enough money to fill up an ocean.

"If you don't say how much you want from ancestors, they will give you R13 and then what will you do? Be specific when talking to your forefathers tell them this is how much you want them to bless you with" he asked.

True to form, tweeters were grateful for the advice, but could barely cope with Mhlongo's way of thinking.

I almost spit out my wine when he said amadlozi will give you R13 if you're not specific about your money needs #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/dPiMBBlFDP — Lebohang (@Lebza_M) June 28, 2017

Love the way somizi praising his ancestors #LTDWSomizi — kgomotso kekana (@motso54) June 28, 2017

Because of his ability to make up words, tweeters called on Mhlongo to compile and publish a dictionary with all his new words.

Somizi is good with coming up with English words yazi he need to create his own dictionary #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/QaQ3wE95vw — SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) June 28, 2017

We think Mhlongo, who is our fave the week, has totally won at this life thing and we are here for all the slayage he's yet to serve this year, actually make that this entire lifetime.