This Is How Much You Would Need To Get Into Some Of The Best Marquees At The Durban July

It's almost here. One of the biggest events in South Africa's social calendar, the Vodacom Durban July.

It's the battle of the marquees at this year's instalment of the event, which has been dubbed Africa's greatest horse racing event, and as much as patrons will be spoilt for choice as to where to go, the choice does not come cheap.

Here are some of the marquees you get to pick from:

1. The Jack Daniels Boomtown is in its ninth year. It's also the biggest marquee at the 'July', as the event is known.

The Platinum Tower package will cost you R5,950.

The marquee offers shoe shining facilities for men as well as make-up stations for women.

2. Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe has promised revellers the experience of a lifetime in his Touch HD marquee.

For R10,500 you will get to be part of the Touch Convoy, party in the Touch HD marquee and then attend the official after party. Your accommodation will also be sorted. Access to the launch concert will also be arranged for you.

Other packages to the HD Life start from R3,700 per person.

3. The Opulent Experience marquee

The Platinum package to this marquee will cost you R6,500.

4. Chaise Lounge

The marquee promises among others an all-day gourmet menu, in-house private betting stations, Mangwanani spa and make-up room, Nescafé cocktail bar and five DJs.

5. The Pegasus Lounge

A mere R4,500 will get you access to this marquee, which is situated alongside the track.

Here you will get the best of both worlds as the tent also gives you access to the Jack Daniels Boomtown marquee.