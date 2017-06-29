All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Wayde Van Niekerk Brings Home Another World Best

    Wayde Van Niekerk has smashed another Michael Johnson record.

    29/06/2017 08:08 SAST | Updated 14 minutes ago
    David W Cerny / Reuters
    Athletics - Golden Spike Meeting - Ostrava, Czech Republic - June 28, 2017- South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk in action REUTERS/David W Cerny

    Wayde Van Niekerk has broken a second world best formerly belonging to Michael Johnson by winning the 300metre at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, TimesLive reported.

    As the 300m marks are not ratified, it is not classified as a world record, but rather as a world best.

    Usain Bolt's 300m time was 30.97 seconds.

    Van Niekerk reportedly beat Johnson's record by four-hundredths of a second with a final time of 30.81 seconds. He previously broke Johnson's 400metre world record at the Rio Olympics last year.

    Already the fastest in the world for the 200m, Van Niekerk will now attempt to become the second man in history to win the 200m, 300m, and 400m at the world championships.

    MORE: Michael Johnson News Wayde Van Niekerk