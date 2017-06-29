Wayde Van Niekerk Brings Home Another World Best

Wayde Van Niekerk has broken a second world best formerly belonging to Michael Johnson by winning the 300metre at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, TimesLive reported.

As the 300m marks are not ratified, it is not classified as a world record, but rather as a world best.

Usain Bolt's 300m time was 30.97 seconds.

Van Niekerk reportedly beat Johnson's record by four-hundredths of a second with a final time of 30.81 seconds. He previously broke Johnson's 400metre world record at the Rio Olympics last year.

Already the fastest in the world for the 200m, Van Niekerk will now attempt to become the second man in history to win the 200m, 300m, and 400m at the world championships.

.@WaydeDreamer is now the first man in history to go:



sub-10 for 100m

sub-20 for 200m

sub-31 for 300m

sub-44 for 400m June 28, 2017

Wayde van Niekerk has run the fastest time (30.81) over 300m in Ostrava to break Michael Johnson's 17-year-old world record (30.85). pic.twitter.com/7JYWmRUWxL — SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) June 28, 2017

Take a bow Wayde Van Niekerk! First human to run sub-10 in 100m, sub-20 in 200m, sub-31 in 300m, sub-44 in 400m A legendary South African! pic.twitter.com/IPAba9Z7hq — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 28, 2017