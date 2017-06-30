All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    JAY-Z Drops Long Awaited '4:44' Album, But It Is The Beyhive That Is Going Crazy

    JAY-Z's 13th studio has arrived, but it is Beyonce fans that have the most to say

    30/06/2017 14:38 SAST | Updated 49 minutes ago
    Twitter

    Shawn JAY-Z Carter dropped his much anticipated 13th studio album titled 4:44 in the early hours of Friday. The album release comes four years after his previous release in 2013, with his commercial Magna Carter Holy Grail.

    4:44 Tracklist:

    1. Kill Jay-Z
    2. The Story of O.J.
    3. Smile
    4. Caught Their Eyes
    5. 4.:44
    6. Family Feud
    7. Bam
    8. Moonlight
    9. Marcy Me
    10. Legacy

    JAY-Z talks about insecurities and vulnerabilities in this album in a way you have never seen before, more especially his relationship with his wife, Beyoncé. He talks the about issues addressed by Beyoncé on "Lemonade" and opens up about cheating ways and taking Beyonce for granted.

    Here is an extract from the song 4:44:

    "I apologize to all the woman whom, I toyed with your emotions because I was emotionless, I apologise cause at your best you are love, and because I fall short of what I say I'm aboutJay-z in 4:44

    In the song -- in fact, in the whole album -- he discusses being a bad husband and the possibly of cheating on Beyoncé. Realising that these were the exact issues raised by Beyoncé in "Lemonade", the Beyhive tweeted up a storm when they connected the dots.

