JAY-Z Drops Long Awaited '4:44' Album, But It Is The Beyhive That Is Going Crazy

Shawn JAY-Z Carter dropped his much anticipated 13th studio album titled 4:44 in the early hours of Friday. The album release comes four years after his previous release in 2013, with his commercial Magna Carter Holy Grail.

4:44 Tracklist:

Kill Jay-Z The Story of O.J. Smile Caught Their Eyes 4.:44 Family Feud Bam Moonlight Marcy Me Legacy

JAY-Z talks about insecurities and vulnerabilities in this album in a way you have never seen before, more especially his relationship with his wife, Beyoncé. He talks the about issues addressed by Beyoncé on "Lemonade" and opens up about cheating ways and taking Beyonce for granted.

Here is an extract from the song 4:44:

"I apologize to all the woman whom, I toyed with your emotions because I was emotionless, I apologise cause at your best you are love, and because I fall short of what I say I'm about Jay-z in 4:44

In the song -- in fact, in the whole album -- he discusses being a bad husband and the possibly of cheating on Beyoncé. Realising that these were the exact issues raised by Beyoncé in "Lemonade", the Beyhive tweeted up a storm when they connected the dots.

Jay Z and Beyoncé could be at world war and we wouldnt know until they release a track about it a year later. Real G's move in silence — Hitanshu (@HitanshuPandit) June 30, 2017

Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating



Y'all: nah



Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade



Y'all: nah



Jay: "I cheated"



Y'all pic.twitter.com/m5hPbK5YC8 — struggles & sass (@20SomethingSass) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage... no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

Can Solange beat the hell out of Jay-Z again. He really did Beyoncé dirty. pic.twitter.com/sAHOo3Rnsh — baby boy 🍒 (@darkwavebaby) June 30, 2017

Jay Z really did cheat on Beyoncé. Lemonade wasn't a lie, BEYONCÉ WAS GOING THROUGH IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/oxMJYFPr8H — ㅤ (@SindidAlam) June 30, 2017

Me tryna vibe to Jay Z album but him cheating on Beyoncé keeps popping in my head pic.twitter.com/k5RrH5EMtt — 〽️ (@xxMERE) June 30, 2017

Yooooo. Beyoncé really gave us Lemonade and Jay- Z giving us the Hennessy. #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/CAMtj0oOXg — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 30, 2017

I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW — j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017