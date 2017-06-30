Karabo Mokoena Murder Accused Denied Bail

The man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Sandile Mantsoe, 27, was arrested after his ex-lover's body was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.

Mantsoe, who is a forex trader, is also accused of defeating the ends of justice.

The man - who is originally from Mpumalanga but currently based in Sandton - is described as being deeply religious, quiet, and calm.

He was also described by a fellow church-goer as an evangelist, and a God-fearing man who would preach at church, adding that what had happened was a result of the devil attacking him for doing the work of the Lord.

Mokoena and Mantsoe are believed to have dated for seven months prior to her brutal death. – News24