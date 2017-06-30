All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Karabo Mokoena Murder Accused Denied Bail

    Sandile Mantsoe described as "being attacked by the devil for doing the work of the Lord"

    30/06/2017 12:14 SAST | Updated 50 minutes ago
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

    Sandile Mantsoe, 27, was arrested after his ex-lover's body was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.

    Mantsoe, who is a forex trader, is also accused of defeating the ends of justice.

    The man - who is originally from Mpumalanga but currently based in Sandton - is described as being deeply religious, quiet, and calm.

    He was also described by a fellow church-goer as an evangelist, and a God-fearing man who would preach at church, adding that what had happened was a result of the devil attacking him for doing the work of the Lord.

    Mokoena and Mantsoe are believed to have dated for seven months prior to her brutal death. – News24

    MORE: News