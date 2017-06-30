LIVE: From The ANC's Policy Conference

The African National Congress's (ANC) policy conference began in Johannesburg on Friday. The ANC's policy conference will be started at 10am on Friday with an address by President Jacob Zuma to the almost 3,000 delegates and concluding on Wednesday, 5 July 2017, with Zuma's closing remarks.

Find blow-by-blow updates from the HuffPost SA team there.

With the party engulfed in its most serious crisis since its founding 105 years ago. Over 1000 journalist were expected and Huff Post SA are currently on the scene to cover the policy conference.

Here are the latest updates: Our editor-in-chief was is on the scene

The media won't get anywhere near delegates, who will be meeting in closed sessions. Fencing, security around the media area. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/iFUy1pVr9N June 30, 2017

Eastern Cape ANC singing, dancing in front of the stage at the #ANCNPC https://t.co/JfbVR5niXL — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) June 30, 2017

"We don't have fear, we are working, we are fighting for Zuma...!" FS, NW, Mpu, Lim, KZN. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/gcbuy0ZPzA — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) June 30, 2017

Our political reporter Amil Umraw is also in attendance:

#Gigaba : "We are under-performing and barely scratching the surface of our economic potential" #ANCNPC @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017

#Gigaba: "My office is engaging with the Public Protector to understand her recommendations on the Reserve Bank" #ANCNPC @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017

Singing and cheering has begun in the main venue ahead of a speech by Pres. Jacob Zuma (to follow later). @HuffPostSA #ANCNPC #ANCPolicy17 pic.twitter.com/hW36GRKnm7 — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) June 30, 2017

