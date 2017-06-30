Live: Jacob Zuma Addresses ANC Policy Conference

President Jacob Zuma addresses crowds gathered to celebrate his 75th birthday in Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa April 12, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

President Jacob Zuma took to the podium and addressed the crowd at the African National Congress Policy Conference at Johannesburg and HuffPost SA is following the live coverage.

JZ talking about the problems in the ANC in third-person, almost as if he isn't the root cause of most of it: Nkandla, state capture etc. — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) June 30, 2017

Judging by this speech, Jacob Zuma lives on a different planet. Third-Person Zuma. @HuffPostSA #ANCNPC — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) June 30, 2017

Zuma accuses opposition parties of 'coming with slogans' and frequently running to the courts. #ANCNPC #ANCPolicy17 @HuffPostSA — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) June 30, 2017

#Zuma says a thorough analysis of the SA political economy is required to understand what is meant by state capture. @HuffPostSA #ANCNPC — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017

#Zuma says the ANC remains a "multi-class organization with a bias towards the working class and the poor." #ANCNPC @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017

#ANCNPC #Zuma : "Our discussions must be informed by unity which is the rock upon which the ANC was founded" @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017

Some ANC members cheered loudly when Zuma acknowledged the presence of his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa. @HuffPostSA #ANCNPC #ANCPolicy17 — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 30, 2017