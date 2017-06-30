Look No Further Than Cape Town's Boskasie For Your Soul Music Fix

With talent, sensitivity, and a sultry voice, 22-year-old guitarist, singer and songwriter Boskasie is gaining recognition with her brand of soothing, eclectic soul. Born in Cape Town, she spent most of her teenage years in the Netherlands and currently lives in Joburg.

"From a young age, I was exposed to different types of music. That was also when I realised my love for singing," Nicole Davy, known to fans as Boskasie, tells us in a phone interview. Growing up in a household of jazz lovers, music has always been a big part of Boskasie's life. Her EP called Memoirs is currently on Soundcloud, and her infectious, lo-fi single Weak in Love can be bought on iTunes. As for an album, she says she'll make one "when I'm ready, as part of my journey, which I feel could be soon".

"At the moment I'm enjoying the freedom of being an independent artist, however, if a record label were to approach me, I would be open to considering it."

With influences such as Abdullah Ibrahim, Lianne la Havas, Solange, Zaki Ibrahim, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, listening to a Boskasie song is like having the best of all musical worlds. She describes her sound as an eclectic soul with interesting beats and melodies as well as thoughtful lyrics. "I prefer not to box my sound in as I create music according to the way I feel, which can often cross genres."

The young artist is currently working on a collaboration with Capetonian Lara Fisher, also known as Larsxbars. "In our duo, we fuse acoustic guitar melodies with the flute and various percussion instruments." She's worked with numerous hip-hop artists including Inferno Williams, Youngsta CPT and Sam Turpin and regards collaborations as "a driving force for artistic creation".

Her work is perfect for Sundays or just vibing with your special somebody. Give it a listen.

You can find her music on iTunes, Soundcloud, the Google Play store or Amazon.

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.